Governors Ordered to Prevent Graft in School Lunch Money Project

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Interior Ministry has instructed all provincial governors to see to it that corruption in the school lunch money project doesn’t occur at any of over 20,000 public schools nationwide.

The authorities are “yet to investigate” if any irregularities might have taken place in the project.

Interior Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Chatchai Phromlert said today an urgent letter has been sent to provincial governors throughout the country to take strict measures to prevent corruption in the school lunch project.

The Department of Local Administration has taken several measures against possible corruption in the school lunch money project and has closely followed up on the implementation of the project.

However, officials and inspectors at many local units have failed to take strict measures, thus allowing some wrong doers to take funds from the project.

Food for School Children Found Inadequate

Meanwhile, provincial governors have been instructed to see to it that preventive measures against such corruption are strictly enforced.

In case of complaints or alleged irregularities being filed in relation to the school lunch money project, local administrative officials are to promptly investigate and reach a sound conclusion.

The department’s measures against corruption in the school lunch money project include an examination of financial and accounting activity of schools.

The care of local administrative organizations.

Notification of the categories and amounts of food or food ingredients consumed on a daily basis.

The periodical inspection of the local operation by a working group of local administrative officials involved in the procurement of school lunches.

The setting up of committees to oversee the reception of ingredients used in the project, members of which are to be rotated.

Office of Basic Education Commission have had authorities re-examine the school lunch project at public schools nationwide.

In one instance, the lunch food provided for schoolchildren at a municipality school in Nakhon Si Thammarat province has been confirmed as inadequate as earlier alleged.

Interior Minister Gen Anpong Paojinda admitted today that the quantity and quality of food provided in the school lunch project at the municipality school in Nakhon Si Thammarat was inadequate.

The authorities have been instructed to look into the contract for the procurement of the food which was signed by the director of the school.

It remains to be seen whether or not the contractor has observed the terms and conditions of the food contract.

Source: TNN