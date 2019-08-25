German Cyclist Injured After Elephant Attack in Central Thailand

CHON BURI – A German cyclist was injured after a bull elephant charged him on a road near an elephant village in Pattaya Saturday.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene and found the German cyclist, Hans Dieter Sherding, 69, with a serious leg injury and in severe pain.

The injured German cyclist was given first aid before being sent to Bang Lamung Hospital.

An employee of Pattaya elephant village, said the German rode along this route every morning. The German cyclist was riding in the area when he came upon the young bull elephant.

He stopped to watch the elephant when it suddenly charged him. The elephants tusk tore into the man’s leg, causing serious wounds.

Mr. Boonsom Thongroad, a staffer at the Elephant Village said the German was lucky the Elephant didn’t trample him to death.

He told Thai media that people told the foreigner to stay away from the elephant, but the man kept watching it.

The elephant’s mahout, identified as Bird, said he obtained the elephant last month for tourists shows at the elephant village.

Before the attack, he took the elephant for a bath before showing it to tourists. The jumbo ran away and was later found attacking the German man.

The elephant is being checked to find why it has attacked people as mahouts claim it is a friendly elephant and has never had a problem before.

The German Cyclist was Transported to Hospital in Pattaya