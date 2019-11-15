Fugitive American Bart Allen Helmus Pronounced Dead

American Bart Allen Helmus facing drug charges who shot himself to avoid arrest was pronounced dead on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 6pm at Sakaeo Crown Prince Hospital on Thursday

Dr Puwadol Kittiwattanasarn, said Helmus, had been on life support since he was admitted

His Thai wife, Sirinapa Wisetrit, 30, who was also shot by Helmus was now in police custody, he said.

Helmus, Ms Sirinapa and a third defendant, Noi Nilthes, fled from Pattaya Court on Nov 6th. They were tracked to Watthana Nakhon district in Sa Kaeo province.

Mr Noi turned himself in to police, but Helmus shot himself and his wife when police moved in to arrest them.

Pol Col Pirom Chantharapirom, the Muang police station chief of Sa Kaeo, said the United States embassy was notified of Helmus’s death.

Helmus and his wife were in court on charges of possessing one kilogram of crystal meth with intent to sell, and illegally possessing a firearm. In a separate case Mr Noi was charged with possessing crystal meth and ketamine for sale. And also illegal possession of a firearm.

All three defendants were liable to the death penalty if convicted.

They faced five more charges resulting from their escape, including attempted murder of a police officer.