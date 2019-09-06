Floods Cause16 Deaths, Affect 102,074 Households in Thailand

BANGKOK – Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chayaphol Thitisak has reported floods have severely damaged properties and effected over 100,000 people.

Tropical storm Podul in North and Northeastern Thailand, and monsoons in the South, have caused floods in 31 provinces. Resulting in 16 reported deaths and 102,074 households affected since August 29th.

Chayaphol said 10 provinces remain flooded; Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok. Phichit, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Roi Et and Si Sa Ket.

The sixteen deaths were reported across Amnat Charoen (4), Roi Et (4), Khon Kaen (3), Phichit (2), Ubon Ratchathani (1), Phitsanulok (1) and Mukdahan (1). One person was missing in Nan and another injured in Chaiyaphum, he told the Nation.

A total of 1,438 residents were evacuated from 15 at-risk locations in the four provinces of Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani.

The department joined with provincial officials, along with army and related agencies, to provide workers and tools to aid the flood victims. Installing pumps to drain water out of affected areas, Chayaphol said.

Flat-bottom Boats were Sent in to Help Victims of the Floods

Flat-bottom boats were sent in to help move people’s belongings and to aid in transportation. While officials also surveyed damages to provide further help as per a Finance Ministry regulation, he added.

Parts of the country are still suffering heavy rains that pose the risk of flash floods, forest runoffs and landslides.

Department officials will closely monitor the situation and prepare to provide timely aid to affected residents.

He urged people to follow weather reports closely and to call for help to the hotline 1784 around the clock.

Tropical storm Podul ravaged several provinces with Khon Kaen hit the hardest.

Residents were stranded on their roofs, while those who escaped the floods in time crowded local roads.

Torrential rain caused by Podul led to runoff-induced landslides in mountainous areas such as Nan province.

The avalanche of rain-soaked soils rolled down and hit 14 houses. Four houses were seriously damaged, while the landslides blocked local roads, disrupting outside relief efforts.