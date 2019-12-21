Fee Camping Spots Prepared for Thailand’s New Years Travellers

As New Years holiday revilers prepare to head home in Thailand, the Highways Department has prepared temporary camping grounds. Parking lots at 40 highway sections in 17 provinces to facilitate tourists during New Year festivities.

A Highways Department spokesperson said that travellers can stay at the highway sections for free starting immediately.

The department also asked people to drive carefully and follow traffic signs for their safety. Those who would like more information can contact the department via hotline 1586 anytime, Asia One reports.

Northern highway camping spots:

In Chiang Rai it’s Mae Lao, Chiang Rai Muang district and Phu Chi Fa Road Maintenance Unit. Near Huay Sai Khao hot spring and Phu Chi Fa Forest Park.

Chiang Mai has three camping sections; – Chom Thong, Mae Taeng and Chiang Dao near major tourist attractions such as Doi Inthanon; Huai Nam Dang National Park and Chiang Dao cave. Lampang has two – Sop Prap and Hang Chat.

Camping For Mae Hong Son; it’s Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Khun Yuam, Mae Hong Son Muang district and Pai, close to Kaew Komol cave; Tung Bua Tong Forest Park, Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu and Wat Nam Hoo Temple.

Nan also has three camping spots; – Na Noi, Pha Chang Noi and Bo Kluea, close to Doi Samer Dao mountaintop; Phu Langka Forest Park, Phu Langka; and Doi Ji viewpoint, Ancient salt pond and Doi Phu Kha National Park.