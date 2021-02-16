Famous Lead Singer of Thailand’s “For You Band” Killed in Car Crash

The lead singer of Foryouband, a popular “Songs for Life” band, was killed when his car crashed at a roundabout in Ratchaburi province on Sunday night.

Pol Lt Col Jitrakorn Rodtaweepol, a duty officer, said the accident occurred about 9pm at the Huay Phai traffic roundabout at Moo 3 village in tambon Huay Phai.

He said the driver was killed. He was Nath-amorn Ratanamongkolsakul, alias Benz Foryou, 34, the lead singer of Foryouband of Ratchaburi.

Witnesses told police the car, a Honda Accord driven by Nath-amorn, hit a concrete barrier at the roundabout. The vehicle spun and overturned before smashing into the railing of a bridge across an irrigation canal.

Rescuers had to use a hydraulic jack to force open the wreckage and extricate Nath-amorn’s body.

The singer’s shocked friends rushed to the scene on hearing of the accident.

They and Nath-amorn had been at a friend’s wedding party, about 1.5 kilometres away. Nath-amorn left after congratulating the couple, they told police. The next they heard, he was dead in an accident.

Nearby residents said the roundabout was poorly lit. Police were investigating.

Two weeks ago, one person was killed and three others injured in an accident involving a 10-wheel freight truck and two pickups in Ratchaburi province.

A passenger in the 10-wheel freight truck, Suporn Thuengkho, 50, told police they were delivering a load of sugarcane to Ban Pong district, travelling behind a blue four-door Isuzu pickup.

A bronze Isuzu pickup coming towards them swayed across the middle line and crashed into the four-door pickup, which was spun around by the impact and the truck ran into it, hitting it on the right side.

The driver of the oncoming bronze pickup, identified later as Prasan Chiewchan, 58, was crushed to death inside his vehicle. The male driver of the four-door pickup and two passengers, a man and a woman, were injured. They were admitted to Photharam Hospital.