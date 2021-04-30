Face Mask Become Mandatory in Thailand, Wear One or Pay a Hefty Fine

As of May 1st people in Thailand, face fines for not wearing face masks outside their home, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday morning. Violators could be fined up to 20,000 baht (US$640.00).

First-time fines were set at 6,000 baht, but courts have discretion to reduce the amount based on the circumstances. Repeat offenders face increasing fines, up to the 20,000-baht ceiling.

On Tuesday, a provincial court in central Thailand fined 2 people caught without face masks. The court in Ayutthaya handed down fines of 4,000 baht each, with another 2 people fined the same amount in the southern province of Yala. In each of these cases however, the fines were also halved as a result of guilty pleas from the accused, according to The Thaiger.

The Thai government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday also intensified its Covid-19 controls, extending the quarantine period for arrivals and expanding “dark red” control zones and requiring the nationwide wearing of face masks outside homes.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that May 1 would see the end of the shortened quarantine periods of 7-10 days earlier announced for arrivals vaccinated against Covid-19, and the return of 14-day quarantine for all arrivals.

All people in Thailand will be required to wear face masks when going out. Fines will be set but will not be too harsh, the spokesman said. People must heed warnings and public service announcements, Dr Taweesilp said.

Nationwide, entertainment venues and schools will also be closed. Malls can open until 9pm with limited visitors but no promotional events. Parties will be banned, except for household and traditional functions including funerals.

Health authorities have expressed concern over the increasing number of severe Covid-19 cases despite new infections in the country declining yesterday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 10 Covid-19 deaths and 1,871 new cases, bringing the toll to 188 fatalities and 63,570 cases. It is the first day that new cases have checked in below 2,000 after new infections surged above the threshold for six consecutive days.

