Connect with us

Regional News

European Tourists Throat Cut After Hitting Telecom Cable
Advertisement

Regional News

Residents Think Agencies Responsible for PM2.5 Air Quality Incompetent

News Video Regional News

British Man Attacking Small Thai Man Goes Viral on Thai Social Media

Regional News

Dutchman Jailed for 100 Years in Thailand Heading Home

Regional News

Police Create Action Plan to Reduce Road Accidents in Thailand

Regional News

Thailand's Police Chief Fears Gold Heist Murder has Fled Country

Regional News

Kratom to Be Removed as Type-5 Narcotic in Thailand

News Video Regional News

Eight British Tourists Injured after Passenger Van Crash in Thailand

Farming & Agriculture Regional News

Sugarcane Growers in Central Thailand Defy Burning Ban

Regional News

Transport Department Fining Vehicles with Excessive Exhaust Emission

Regional News

European Tourists Throat Cut After Hitting Telecom Cable

Published

30 mins ago

on

Two European tourists sightseeing on a motorbike were injured after they accidentally ran into a telecom cable hanging at neck-level draped across a road. The accident occurred in front of a petrol station in Kanchanaburi.

Christina Serma Gandia, from Spain, who was driving the motorbike, sustained a deep cut to her neck, while pillion rider Ana Clara Moncada, from Argentina, suffered minor injuries.

The two European women told police they rented a motorbike to enjoy the natural beauty Ko Samrong, Kanchanaburi. Their sightseeing was quickly cut short after hitting the cable draped across the road.

European Tourist injured western Thailand

The telecom cable was apparently at the level of their necks. When the ran into it they were both swept off the motor bike and to the ground.

They were taken to Phanon Phonphayuhasena Hospital for treatment of injuries and further examination.

Police were investigating, and also said they would find out which company owns the cable and was legally responsible.

Source: Bangkok Post

The Telecom cable was draped across Kanchanaburi-Dan Ma Kham Tia Road

European tourist injured ThailandEuropean tourist injured Thailand

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement