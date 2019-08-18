Eleven Killed, Four Injured After Passenger Van Crashes into Freight Truck

BANGKOK – Eleven people were killed and 4 injured when a van collided with an 18-wheel truck in eastern Thailand, Sunday.

Police suspect Thai van driver might have dozed off behind the wheel.

A packed passenger crossed lanes and crashed head-on with a 18-wheel truck. Killing 11 people, including the van driver, and injuring four others.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has ordered an investigation into a fatal road accident. It occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 317 in Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaew.

The force of the collision completely destroyed the front section of the van, while the truck sustained minor damage.

In addition to the drivers death, the ten other dead victims were all Lao citizens traveling to Bangkok.

Rescue workers extricated four seriously wounded people and the truck driver and rush them to hospital.

Road worthiness of public transport vehicles and the fitness of the drivers is an issue the Transport minister said.

If vehicles do not meet the road worthiness requirements, they must not be used on the road until the problem is fixed. The drivers will have their licenses suspended if they are found to be unfit to drive.

The transport minister went on to say that drivers account for about 72% of road accidents, while the condition of vehicles causes 2.9% of the accidents.