Elephant Santa's Deliver Christmas Presents to Students in Thailand
Typhoon Phanfone Destroys Christmas for Thousands of Filipinos

Rescue Worker Thwarts Suicide by Dressing Like Homeless Man

Singha Park Lights Up Giant Plastic-Bottle Christmas Tree

US President Donald Trump Officially Launches Space Force

Tourism Thailand Wants News Tourist Because the Spend More

Tourists Flock to See the Blossoming of Hemp Fields in Phayao

Police Arrest Paroled Serial Killer aka Thailand's Jack the Ripper

Thousands Rally Against Possible Dissolution of Future Forward Party

Thai Social Media Goes Bonkers Over Tuk-Tuk Sex Video

Elephant Santa’s Deliver Christmas Presents to Students in Thailand

Published

4 mins ago

on

Elephants Santa’s and Mahouts elves handed out presents and candy to students in Thailand in an annual Christmas tradition. The Christmas celebration happened at a school in Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok.

The Elephants Santa’s have been coming to Jirasartwitthaya School for 15 years.

This year four elephant Santa’s and their mahouts, also wearing Santa hats, visited the school. They gave away presents to the students, said Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace.

“The highlight is not only handing out presents, but also students and elephants are forming a Christmas tree together,” he said.

The elephants danced and showed off tricks to students

“I’m very happy to see them and they are very cute. I love elephant Santa’s because it dances very cute,” says Patcharamon Sukpiromsunti, a primary school student.

The elephant is Thailand’s national animal and appears throughout history and literature.

“It makes me feel like I have a lot of friends. The elephant’s handing out candies, toys, dolls and so many other things,” student Pasitha Sithapak said.

Thailand is 98% Buddhist, but celebrates Christmas as part of the year-end holiday season.

Photo’s of Elephants Visiting Students

 

