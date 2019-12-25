Elephant Santa’s Deliver Christmas Presents to Students in Thailand

Elephants Santa’s and Mahouts elves handed out presents and candy to students in Thailand in an annual Christmas tradition. The Christmas celebration happened at a school in Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok.

The Elephants Santa’s have been coming to Jirasartwitthaya School for 15 years.

This year four elephant Santa’s and their mahouts, also wearing Santa hats, visited the school. They gave away presents to the students, said Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace.

“The highlight is not only handing out presents, but also students and elephants are forming a Christmas tree together,” he said.

The elephants danced and showed off tricks to students

“I’m very happy to see them and they are very cute. I love elephant Santa’s because it dances very cute,” says Patcharamon Sukpiromsunti, a primary school student.

The elephant is Thailand’s national animal and appears throughout history and literature.

“It makes me feel like I have a lot of friends. The elephant’s handing out candies, toys, dolls and so many other things,” student Pasitha Sithapak said.

Thailand is 98% Buddhist, but celebrates Christmas as part of the year-end holiday season.

Photo’s of Elephants Visiting Students