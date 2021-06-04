Electronics Factory in Central Thailand a Hotbed for Covid-19 Infections

Health workers have confirmed another 165 new covid-19 infections at an Electronics factory in central Thailand’s Phetchaburi Province, pushing the total covid-19 cases to 6000 over the past three weeks.

The new covid-19 cases were found in mass testing of factory workers that has been under way at the Cal-Comp site in Phetchaburi Province. Of the 6,124 covid-19 cases reported to date, one person has died of Covid-19, 1,828 have recovered and another 4,295 people remained at hospitals, provincial health officials said on Friday.

The Cal-Comp site electronics factory in Khao Yoi district, which has over 14,000 workers, was closed earlier because of the spike in covid-19 cases since May 15. A power outage and other problems at a field hospital set up in the complex led to a workers’ protest, and a promise by authorities to improve conditions.

Phetchaburi on Friday reported 198 new Covid cases, of which 33 were not linked to the factory. This brought cumulative infections to 6,939, with seven fatalities since the new wave of the outbreak began on April 1. A total of 4,568 patients remained at hospitals.

There were reports that some vendors at a fresh market in Muang district might have been infected, sparking concern about a new cluster.

The municipality, Phra Chom Klao Hospital and the public health office are arranging mass testing at the market and other risk areas to improve confidence among residents.

On Friday, a total of 165 vendors at the market registered for Covid testing.

