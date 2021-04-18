Drunk Driving the Main Cause of Accidents and Deaths During Songkran

The Road Safety Center has reported that road accidents and deaths dropped by 30% during this years Songkran Festival. The Road Safety Center said the statistics were compared with the 2019 Songkran Festival as there were no statistics. The Songkran Festival was cancelled in 2020 due the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 277 people were killed and 2,357 injured in more than 2,300 road accidents during the Songkran holiday this year, according to official data. Once again Drunk driving was the main cause for accidents and deaths.

The Road Safety Centers figures show accidents and deaths were down nearly 30% from the levels seen in 2019, reflecting reduced travel this year because of concerns about the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Friday, the last day of the Songkran Festival when traffic laws were strictly enforced, 26 people died and 255 were injured in 253 accidents.

Northeaster Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province saw the most fatalities (3), followed by Chanthaburi (2) and Phetchabun (2).

Over the seven day Songkran holiday, Nakhon Si Thammarat saw the most accidents (106), followed by Chiang Mai (77) and Songkhla (69). Pathum Thani reported the highest number of fatalities at 10, followed by Bangkok (9) and Chiang Mai (9).

Drink-driving caused 36.6% of all accidents, followed by speeding (28.3%) and cutting off others (17.8%).

Motorcycles were involved in 79.2% of the accidents, followed by pickup trucks (6.9%).

The types of roads where most of the accidents occurred were highways (39.5%), followed by tambon or village roads (36%).

The largest proportion of accidents took place between 4pm and 8pm (29%) and from 12 noon to 4pm (21.1%). The largest proportion of victims were those aged 15-19 (15.3%), followed by those aged 30-39 (14.4%).

Authorities stopped 2.4 million vehicles during the period, mainly motorcycles (2.3 million).

Almost half a million motorists, or 459,644, faced charges ranging from failing to wear helmets, not having driver’s licenses and failing to fasten seat belts.