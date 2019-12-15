Connect with us

Drunk-Driving Campaign Launched to Reduce New Years Carnage
Regional News

Published

4 hours ago

on

Various agencies in Thailand have launched a no-drunk-driving campaign for the 2020 New Year festival. The campaign is to raise awareness of the social responsibility among car drivers.

Thailand’s Deputy police chief Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, offered his support for the no-drunk-driving and social responsibility campaign. He also gave 10 points of advice to car drivers and bike riders to reduce the number of road accidents.

His ten recommendations were:

  1. Do not speed – Slow down
  2. Don’t drive in the wrong direction
  3. Do not violate run red lights
  4. Use your safety belt
  5. Carry a driver’s license
  6. Don’t pass other vehicles in blind spots
  7. Don’t get drunk and then drive – No drunk driving
  8. Wear a motorcycle helmet
  9. Drive your motorcycle in a safe manner
  10. Don’t use a mobile phone while driving or riding

Pol Gen Wirachai said the Royal Thai Police intend to raise awareness of road safety among all drivers, particularly during long holidays with many road travelers.

During the seven-dangerous day from December 27, 2019, to January 2, 2020. Over 8.6 million vehicles are expected to travel in and out of Bangkok. During the New Year 2019 period, a total of 3,791 road accidents were reported. During this period 463 people were killed and 3,892 injured. Drunk driving and speeding were the main causes of most accidents.

