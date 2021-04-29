Deaths Coming Faster in Thailand from UK Variant of Covid-19

The government on Thursday reported 10 more deaths from the UK variant of Covid-19 that’s spreading rapidly throughout Thailand. Deaths from the UK Variant of Covid-19 have skyrocketed since the beginning of April.

Prior to the Songkran holiday Thailand had recorded only 79 covid-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Thai government on Thursday reported that 188 people have now died from the coronavirus.

Thailand has now seen 109 new deaths from the UK variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus since the beginning of April, and 63,570 cases covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Of the 63,570 total cases, 35,394 (55.68%) recovered, including 992 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 27,988 were at hospitals, 786 of which were serious cases, A total of 230 patients are still dependent on ventilators.

“Deaths come faster and symptoms are more severe in many of the cases from the UK variant,” Dr Taweesilp of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

Covid-19 deaths worldwide

Of the 1,871 new cases as of Thursday, 1,864 were local infections — 1,830 confirmed at hospitals and 34 via mass testing. Only 2% of the people in active case finding tested positive, he said.

Meanwhile, Global Covid-19 cases soared by 885,604 in 24 hours to 150.22 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 15,284 to 3.16 million. India has continued to see record daily new cases, with 379,459 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 18.37 million, Dr Taweesilp said.

The South Asian country recorded 3,647 new deaths, bringing the toll to 204,812, the second highest in the global ranking after the United States.

The US reported 56,604 new cases, with a total of 32.98 million, and the most deaths at 588,337, up 954.

Laos saw its first two-digit increment with 93 new cases, bringing the total to 604, with no fatalities.

Source: Bangkok Post, CTN News