Day One of New Years “7 Dangerous Days” 43 Dead, 466 Injured

The Road Safety Operation Center has reported 43 people were killed and 466 injured on Friday. Consequently the first day of the 7 dangerous days of the New Year holidays. Drunk-driving remained the major cause.

A total of 464 road accidents were reported on Dec 27, with 43 deaths and 466 injuries.

Drunk driving is still the major cause, accounting for 30.4% of the crashes so far this year. Followed by speeding at 24.78%. Most of the vehicles involved in the accidents were motorcycles.

Surat Thani recorded the highest number of accidents with twenty. This southern province also had the highest number of injuries at twenty two. Chiang Rai and Prachuap Khiri Khan had the highest number of deaths, at four each.

Public Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said authorities have focused on stricter rules and law enforcement. Above all as most accidents were caused by drunk driving.

1,865 traffic offence cases, mostly drunk-driving, have been consequently sent to court.

Of the 1,865, the the road safety center said the courts had already ruled on 1,528 cases, accounting for 81.9%.

Consequently, Bangkok saw the highest number of cases, (159), followed by Chon Buri (158), Chiang Mai (112), Rayong (111) and Nakhon Ratchasima (86), said the spokesman.

The top three offences involved drunk driving with1,369 people; driving under the influence of drugs (257) and driving without licenses (224).