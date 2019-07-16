Customs Clamping Down on Import Duty at Airports in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Customs department is reminding air travellers that they can only bring items for their own personal use worth no more than Bt20,000 without paying import duty.

If the items are worth more than Bt20,000 or being brought in for commercial purposes, they will be subject to import duty tariffs.

The reminder comes after posts on social media over travellers claims they had been unfairly charged import duty at airports in Thailand.

One woman said she had been forced to pay Bt6,000 tax for soap worth just Bt1,500.

Customs officials said personal use also means just one of the items in question, so if a passenger brings in several of the same item they would be subject to import duty.

Even if they are intended for friends or family.

Handbags are subject to 20 per cent tariffs, watches 5 per cent, belts 30 per cent and cosmetics products 30 per cent.

They are also subject to value added tax of 7 per cent.

Thai travellers often bring home brand-name products, such as handbags, watches and cosmetics for their friends and relatives, largely due to lower prices overseas.

Meanwhile, Customs Department director-general Krissada Jinawicharana said that his agency had just received and installed 23 conveyor belt X-ray machines at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Enabling it to scan all luggage in search of illegal items and brand-name items smuggled in to avoid paying import duty for commercial purposes.

If anyone thinks customs officials have treated them unfairly, they can complain by phoning 1332 or messaging on the Line application, line ID: @customshearing.

Customs is Where Many Misunderstandings Arise