Legend Siam Theme Park Closes Due to Lack of Tourist and Coronavirus

A major theme park in Thailand’s Pattaya city has temporarily shut down due to the lack of visitors due to fears over the coronavirus. Legend Siam, will temporarily close from March 3rd,the closure will leave 200 staff out of work.

The management has promised to hire staff back in the same jobs and salaries when it eventually reopens.

“We have been pondering this (closure) for some time, since the coronavirus started affecting the business,” Thach Rittimat, an adviser to the chief executive officer, told the Bangkok Post.

“The closure was decided on after we came to conclusion the situation would not improve soon,” he added.

Legend Siam sprawls over 164 Rai of land and opened in 2018. Tourists from China are its main customers, along with Thais and Europeans. It normally attracts 3,000 and 5,000 visitors a day, up to 20,000 in the high season.

The company announcement said tourism numbers have dropped up to 95% since the epidemic took its toll on tourism. The global economic slowdown prior to the Coronavirus outbreak had also hurt the business, it said.

“Even Disneyland theme parks have closed,” Narinthorn Na Bangchang, the senior director for marketing, said.

Tokyo Disneyland announced on Friday it will be closed from Saturday through to March 15 due to the Coronavirus. Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney’s Shanghai theme parks have been closed for more than a month.

Legend Siam had not set a timeline for reopening its doors. “We will reopen once the Coronavirus situation improves,” she said. The park’s Pattaya Yak Run, planned for March 22, will also be postponed, tentatively until November, Ms Narinthorn said.

Thai tour guide infected with Coronavirus

Meanwhile, a Thai tour guide who returned recently from South Korea is the latest coronavirus patient. Raising the number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 41.

Dr Sukum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said on Friday the 25-year-old man sought treatment for a fever and cough on Tuesday.

A test confirmed he was infected with novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He consequently was transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.

Health officials had already contacted two people in close contact with him and were looking for others in the tour group. Also passengers on the same flight back to Thailand from South Korea, Dr Sukum said.