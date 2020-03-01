Thailand Records its First Death from Covid-19 Coronavirus

A 35 year-old coronavirus patient in Thailand has died, the first fatality in the country involving the outbreak. Thai health officials said the man had dengue fever and also the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The patient had been hospitalized for nearly a month and died on Feb. 29 after multiple organ failure.

The patient had tested negative for the virus since Feb. 16 but “the damage was already done to his body” from the infection, said Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, adviser to the Department of Disease Control. The health ministry is still looking into the case.

The first covid-19 coronavirus infection in Thailand was reported on 13 January 2020. Making it the first country outside China to report such infection. The coronavirus outbreak hit Thailand after a weak third quarter for the economy. Thailand’s economic growth slowed down to 2.4% in Q3 2019.

The Thai government has taken a number of fiscal and non-fiscal measures to contain the impact. On the well being of its people as well as its economy.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand reached 42 by 29 February, and the situation remains stable currently.The latest case was a 21-year-old Thai salesman whose job brought him exposure to foreign tourist.

Thailand well prepared for Coronavirus outbreak

Thailand is one of the few countries that have managed to control the coronavirus situation extremely well. Thanks to the efforts of Public Health officials.

Despite criticisms and unproven allegations, Thailand has managed to keep the situation under control. Due to a few strategies that even the public has not been aware of such as; constant surveillance of all tourist in the country and even on locations that could be high risk zones.

The Public health ministry has been working diligently with the support of the Ministry of Interior; Ministry of Defence; Ministry of Digital Economy and Ministry of Transportation using officials; police and army personnel to constantly check on all areas to procure any Intel about possible infected individuals etc.

Coupled with numerous other strategies that the Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul had put into place. Including procurement of stockpiles of test kits, ventilators, drugs etc, Thailand is really one of the few places in the world that is best prepared to handle an epidemic if it ever breaks out.

Contrary to popular believe, Thailand’s stringent screenings of travellers is also paying off.

Thailand Medical News has done an investigative study involving all 1,620 hospitals. Furthermore there are no such covers or concealment’s as many are claiming. There about 720 plus cases of suspected coronavirus cases under investigation. Above all in most of those cases, the nucleic acid tests and CT scans have proven negative.

Health authorities are still keeping these patients hospitalized and monitor them as a further preventive measure. Above all till symptoms disappear and in most cases they are actually simple common cold or flu.