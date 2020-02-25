Two Dead after Pickup Crashes into Tree in Central Thailand

Two people have been killed and another injured when their pickup ran off Highway and hit a tree in central Thailand on Monday. The accident happened near kilometer marker 150 in tambon Phraek Si Racha of Chai Nat Province.

Mr. Wichian Rodthiang, 64, the pickup driver, and his wife Chucheep, 62, were killed and Boonchuay Klankaew, 85, suffered serious injuries.

Police said the elderly couple had a popular noodle shop in Sankhaburi district of Chai Nat. According police they were taking Mr Boonchuay to pick up some medicine at Chainat Naren Hospital in Chai Nat town. The accident happened on the way back to Sangkhaburi district.

Furthermore according to the Bangkok Post police said they suspected that Mr. Wichian fell asleep while driving the pickup.

Train crash in central Thailand

Meanwhile, at least 30 people were injured as two trains collided head-on at Pak Tho station in Ratchaburi in Central Thailand on Monday. Authorities reported the crash between an express train bound for Sungai Kolok and a freight train from Hat Yai to Bang Sue.

Thai Media reported that station staff could not switch the tracks in time for one of the trains to pass on the main track while another was waiting on another track. The accident took place around 6.30pm.

Furthermore at least 30 people were injured, they said. The southern line has also been is temporarily closed.