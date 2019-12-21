Buses Leaving Bangkok Booked Solid for the New Years Holiday

Thailand’s Bus Transport Co has reported that regular bus services on all routes out of Bangkok are already booked-out for the New Year holiday. However extra bus services will be provided for people who missed out.

Jirasak Yaovatsakul, Transport Co president, said on Friday that holidaymakers still wanting to make arrangements to travel could buy tickets. Extra buses on routes such as Bangkok-Chiang Mai; Bangkok-Chiang Rai; Bangkok-Nan, Bangkok-Sakon Nakhon; Bangkok-Nakhon Phanom; Bangkok-Surat Thani and Bangkok-Samui.

Operators had advised they could put 1,500 extra buses on the roads during the New Year, Mr Jirasak said.

The Transport Co had instructed heads of all bus terminals to priorities safe travel. Also to provide convenience for passengers during the festival.

Bus operators and ticket staff were also told not to sell more tickets than there were seats available. They were not allowed to arrange for passengers to be picked up outside the terminal. Any breaches would be severely penalized, Mr Jirasak said.

New years passengers were advised to buy tickets only at ticket booths and to check the fares. Bus fares were displayed in front of the booths, to prevent being ripped off.

Passengers should immediately alert officials if they spotted something suspicious.

Bus drivers would be tested for alcohol consumption, he said. Traffic police would also be manning checkpoints to inspect public buses on main roads during new years.

Buses would be fitted with GPS systems to ensure drivers stayed within the speed limit of 90kph. There would be two drivers on long-haul buses to ensure passenger safety.

New Years Travellers Warned to Arrive 3 Hours Early to Airport

New Years Holiday travellers are being advised to arrive at Thailand’s airports three hours before their flight’s. More than 600,000 passengers are expected to pack airports daily over New Years.

Extra hours will allow air passengers to have plenty of time for the screening process over New Years.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport alone, from Dec 15-31, there will be 14,530 inbound and outbound flights. Higher than 13,860 flights last year. Suvarnabhumi Airport projects there will be 160,000 passengers per day.