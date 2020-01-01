Briton Killed in Pattaya After Fireworks Explode in His Face

A British man was killed in a freak accident during a New Year’s celebration in Pattaya, after a firework exploded in his face. A large firework was found on the ground nearby and police took it as evidence.

Pattaya Police and rescue workers who arrived at the scene found a crowd of people in front of a beer bar. There they found a British man, identified as Gary McLaren, lying on the ground with serious facial injuries.

Medics performed CPR but failed to save his life. His friends were seen crying at the scene.

Ms Wassana Ngontai, 24, who witnessed the explosion, told Pattaya police that the Briton and his friends were celebrating New Year’s at the bar. He tried to light the firework in front of the bar twice, but failed.

On a final attempt,the firework exploded killing him in front of his fiancée and onlookers around 12:30 a.m.

“The first time didn’t work. The second time smoke came out,” bar employee Wassana Ngontai said. “The man didn’t move, then there was a big explosion in his face and he fell back.”

It’s illegal to purchase fireworks in Pattaya and police are investigating how Mr. McClaren obtained the fireworks.

Meanwhile, a Russian tourist died after falling from the sixth floor of a Jomtien Beach condominium tower.

Vladimir Dzhumok, 45, suffered fatal injuries from a fall from unit 610 at the Acqua Condo in Pattaya.

Security guard Anurak Pradubsert, 30, said he’d heard tourists talking loudly on the balcony before hearing the thud of Dzhumok’s body hitting the ground.

Pattaya Police haven’t decided whether it was a suicide, accident or a result of an argument with the Russian’s girlfriend.