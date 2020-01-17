British Man Attacking Small Thai Man Goes Viral on Thai Social Media

A video clip has gone viral in Thailand of a British man attacks a Thai man who accidentally knocked his new iPhone 11 from his hand. The indecent erupted inside the cabin of a BTS train in Bangkok on Monday.

Train passengers watched in disgust as a British man makes menacing strides inside the cabin. Repeatedly attempting to punch an apologetic Thai man. The young man accidentally bumped into the Brit, causing his phone to crash on the floor.

Look, we get it Asia One reports — your smartphone might as well be an electronic extension of your physical body. Still, it’s no reason to act like a roughneck yahoo. Just because someone accidentally causes you to drop it on the ground.

According to the woman who filmed the incident, the Thai man had carelessly walked into the cabin and bumped into the Brit. Despite the Thai mans repeated apologies, the British man — of much taller stature than the other — lunged at him, managing to connect some punches.

It took a few men to intervene in the commotion as the aggressive Brit remained dogged in his attempts to assault the frightened Thai. Circling around the people who tried to break up the fight.

The ruckus was bad enough for other commuters to move out of the way. The scuffle only ended when the train stopped at Hua Lamphong station.

Oh wait, it didn’t. The Briton continued to stalk the Thai man at the train platform.Not much is known about what happened afterwards.

Since the footage went viral, Thai netizens have called for authorities to look into the incident and identify the aggressor. Some praised the man in the yellow shirt who put himself in between the two parties. While others believe that the British man should be more careful with his things and not be so materialistic.

Comments on Facebook over British Mans aggression

Woman on BTS Train in Bangkok filmed the incident