Bangkok’s Chef Jay Fai Closes Her Restaurant After Covid-19 Scare

Bangkok famous street food chef “Jay Fai” has announced that she is temporary closing her restaurant after a patron tested positive for Covid-19.

Jay Fai announced the closure through her official Instagram account, @jayfaibangkok. Her post said that a patron who visited the restaurant on April 1 between 6.30pm-9.30pm have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are taking all the necessary precautions, including a deep cleaning of the entire premises and its surrounding area, sanitizing equipment and surfaces with disinfectant and all staff members are undergoing swab testing for Covid-19.”

Chef-proprietor Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta has been cooking at her open-air shophouse on Bangkok’s Maha Chai Road for over 40 years. She turned what was once a modest restaurant into a coveted dining destination.