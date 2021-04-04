Food
Bangkok’s Chef Jay Fai Closes Her Restaurant After Covid-19 Scare
Bangkok famous street food chef “Jay Fai” has announced that she is temporary closing her restaurant after a patron tested positive for Covid-19.
Jay Fai announced the closure through her official Instagram account, @jayfaibangkok. Her post said that a patron who visited the restaurant on April 1 between 6.30pm-9.30pm have tested positive for Covid-19.
“We are taking all the necessary precautions, including a deep cleaning of the entire premises and its surrounding area, sanitizing equipment and surfaces with disinfectant and all staff members are undergoing swab testing for Covid-19.”
Chef-proprietor Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta has been cooking at her open-air shophouse on Bangkok’s Maha Chai Road for over 40 years. She turned what was once a modest restaurant into a coveted dining destination.
Jay Fai was a seamstress for years before losing everything in a fire. Ironically, it is near fire where you are most likely to find her these days, busy manipulating giant woks over charcoal fires, signature ski googles in place.
In 2019, she told the Bangkok Post that the goggles were because she “was old and my eyes required surgery”. The surgery required her to rest her eyes and she needed to wear glasses. This resulted in Jay Fai wearing ski goggles “to protect my eyes when cooking”, as she put it.
The petite lady, whose shophouse earned a Michelin star in 2018 and has continued to do every year since, was once again in the spotlight. Bangkok’s street food queen, as she is popularly known as, was named the winner of the prestigious Icon Award — Asia 2021 at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards, which was held virtually on March 25.
Jay Fai has been cooking at her open-air shophouse for more 40 years, turning her modest restaurant into a coveted destination for gourmets, chefs, celebrities and VIPS from within Thailand and across the world. Jay Fai honours Bangkok’s much-admired street food culture by sourcing only premium ingredients for her dishes and applying cooking techniques she has developed over decades.
