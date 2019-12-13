Bangkok Woman Seeks Foreigner After He Gives Life-Saving CPR

A woman has turned to social media to seek a foreign man who performed life-saving CPR on her boyfriend’s father. The unnamed foreigner preformed life saving CPR after the passed out and his heart stopped at Lumpini Park in Bangkok. He is now safe and the family wants to thank the good Samaritan.

The woman on Thursday tweeted a message with a photo on her account @SaiManasvee: “I am looking for the foreigner in this photo (above).

Please tell me if you find him. He is the one who saved the life of my boyfriend’s father on the afternoon of Dec 6. My boyfriend’s father had passed out and his heart had stopped beating.

“This foreigner performed CPR on him until his heart started beating. Rescue volunteers then rushed him to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. We want to thank him and tell him that the man he helped is now safe.”

Her message drew praise from online users for the man, who rushed to save the life of a stranger. The message was widely shared onlin, the Bangkok Post reported..