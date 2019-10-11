Bangkok Testing Air Purification Tower to Ease PM2.5 Pollution

City Hall has installed an air purification tower central Bangkok in an effort to ease PM2.5 pollution. The haze has periodically blanketed the capital city for the last decade.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has placed the four-meter air purification tower in Ratchaprasong commercial district of Bangkok. Its a pilot project to test the effectiveness of the system.

The air purification which has been developed by a private company in cooperation with Kasetsart University. Its capable of cleaning polluted air in an area of 1,000 square meters.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA planned to compile data and evaluate the system performance for one week. The BMA will then decide whether to install more towers in the city.

If the air purifier proved effective, the BMA would consider procurement and encourage private businesses such as department stores to acquire the system to combat the fine particulate matter PM2.5.

The purifier was one of the measures BMA had implemented to combat PM2.5. Along with water spraying trucks to help reduce dust levels.

In the past few weeks, Bangkok and adjacent provinces have been hit with PM2.5 dust haze. The levels are also well above the healthy level of 50 micrograms per cubic meter.