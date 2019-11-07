Connect with us

Bangkok City Inspectors Sacked for Extortion of Street Vendor
A video clip showing a fruit vendor putting money into a bag of fruit and then handing it to a city inspector beneath Asok BTS station in Bangkok in October.

Three Bangkok city inspectors have been fired for extorting money from a street vendor below a BTS train station.

Bangkok deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said on Wednesday that a disciplinary inquiry found the three inspectors guilty. He decided they should be sacked instead of moved to another poison.

They also have a month in which to appeal the decision, Mr Sakoltee told the Bangkok Post.

The three were suspended on Oct 17, three days after a video clip showed them extorting money from a street vendor. The food vendor was on a footpath where selling is prohibited near the BTS Asoke station.

A video clip showing the vendor putting money into a bag of fruit and then handing it to a city inspector in Bangkok.

Video Clip of Bangkok City Inspectors

