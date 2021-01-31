Aviation College Faces Closure Over Liquidity and Corruption Allegations

The International Aviation College of Nakhon Phanom University has asked for the government’s support in tackling a liquidity problem which left unaddressed could force a shut down.

Acting president of Nakhon Phanom University Kittichai Trairatanasirichai said almost 200 million baht had disappeared from its account. He said he had ordered the college’s financial records to be examined but admitted the college’s funding from the government had been dropping for many years.

In 2021, no budget was allocated to the college, he said.

Asked if there was corruption linked to the college’s finances, Assoc Prof Kittichai said he could not confirm the allegations. The university president said he asked state agencies such as the State Audit Office to examine the college’s finances.

Dean of the International Aviation College ACM Arom Pattawi said the college’s financial woes were the result of mismanagement.

The university had cut the college’s budget despite its serious liquidity problem, he said. Also adding that the college did not have enough money to pay for the salaries of its staff.

There were almost no students studying at the college while salaries totaling over three million baht per month still needed to be paid, said the dean.

Staff and alumni filed a complaint with the Nakhon Phanom governor and the acting university president asking them to inspect the college’s finances and spending by the university, saying they suspected corruption.

In November last year, the university’s former president was removed due to accusations of poor governance.

