Anti-Government Protesters March on the German Embassy in Bangkok

Anti-government protesters marched on the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday evening, to ask Berlin to look into the matter of His Majesty the King living in Germany.

The anti-government protests movement gathered at Samyan intersection about 5pm and started marching on Rama IV Road to the German embassy on Sathorn Road.

They said earlier that they would petition the German government through the embassy to look into whether the King had violated German sovereignty by exercising his power on German soil.

The German embassy on Monday released a statement written on Sunday stressing the need for a peaceful gathering by the anti-government protesters. The Embassy also asked for protection of its premises by the government under the Vienna Covention.

The German embassy said it would be ready to receive the petition and convey it to Berlin on condition it was conveyed in a “peaceful manner”.

“As in previous instances, the embassy is ready to receive messages addressed to the Federal Government. They must be conveyed in a peaceful manner,” the statement said.

The rally ended at around 9pm after a co-leader told protesters the ambassador said he would forward their letter to the German government.

Royalists rally at German embassy

Meanwhile, defenders of the monarchy gathered outside the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday. They arrived ahead of a major rally by anti-government demonstrators.

People wearing yellow rallied outside the embassy on Sathorn Road. They shouted “Long live the King” and carried banners with messages supporting the monarchy. They also submitted a letter to an official from the embassy.

The letter was addressed to ambassador Georg Schmidt and signed by Nititorn Lamlua and Pichit Chaimongkol of the People of Thailand group. It expressed concern about an effort to involve Germany in the ongoing conflict in Thailand.

The letter urged Berlin to listen and carefully consider information from all sides to prevent the escalation of the situation, that stemmed from disinformation.

Nititorn Lumlua, a lawyer who had called for people to gather at the embassy, said they hoped German authorities would get accurate information about the political situation in Thailand.

He also promised the royalists would leave before the anti-government protesters arrived. – Bangkok Post