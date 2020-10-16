Anti-Government Protesters Defy Prime Minister in Bangkok

Anti-government protesters blocked Ratchaprasong intersection, in Bangkok’s inner business district, late on Thursday afternoon, pushed away rows of riot police and shouted for the removal of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thousands of demonstrators first gathered outside CentralWorld shopping centre, on one corner of the intersection, shortly before 4pm, the time student leaders announced for a fresh rally before being arrested near Government House on Thursday morning.

“Down with dictatorship… Get out… Release our friends,” demonstrators were heard shouting in front of the shopping complex.

The protesters, mostly young people and including high school students, then moved to Ratchadamri Road, which adjoins the intersection, and finally blocked the road.

Five other anti-government protest leaders arrested

Police read out the state of emergency declaration over loud speakers, saying it prohibited the rally and warned them of legal action. They formed up in rows confronting the demonstrators.

The crowd pushed back the police and occupied Ratchaprasong intersection. They also kept shouting out rude references to the prime minister. Local shopping malls were closed.

5. Despite crackdowns, our brave Thai friends now defy the new law & flock to streets to protest against tyrannical rules. On their fight for #DemocracyforThai, we should not let them fight alone. #LongLivethePeople!pic.twitter.com/HWchFYW0Vc#15ตุลาไปราชประสงค์ #MilkTeaAlliance — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) October 15, 2020

Protest leader Panupong Jadnok, aka Mike Rayong, showed up to lead the demonstrators, after disappearing from the rally at Government House on Wednesday night. Five other protest leaders were arrested on Thursday morning.

Former student Chonthicha Chaengrew said demonstrators would not stay overnight in Bangkok. They would also keep forming flash rallies. Furthermore demonstrators had to change their tactics, she said.

Demand resignation of the prime minister

The demonstrators would stand by their demands for the resignation of the prime minister. Also the reform of the royal institution and that His Majesty the King refrain from endorsing any future coup d’etat, she said.

Ms Chonthicha said that the rally at Ratchaprasong intersection had no particular leaders. “Everyone here is the leader. We only arrange for loudspeakers,” she said. At 7.30pm, the demonstrators shook the doors and managed to enter the skywalk at the intersection.

At 9.30pm, Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, a Free People leader, told the crowd she had heard reports some political parties had been invited for talks to set up a national unity government. “If it’s true, and if any parties join it, don’t elect them because they’ll betray the people,” she said.

She urged the protesters to stay until 10pm and to go home in pairs or groups. “For officials, I’d like to tell them don’t try to disperse us. We’ll leave on our own soon.”

What the government has done is restricting liberties and discrediting what the protesters demand, she added.

“The fight today is not for ourselves but for our children. Nobody should be arrested or prosecuted because of these demands. The government must also stop looking down on the people,” she said. – Bangkok Post