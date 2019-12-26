Alcohol-Free New Year Campaign Launched in Bangkok

An alcohol-free New Year campaign has been launched in Bangkok to discourage drinking and giving alcohol over New Years. The Thai Health Promotion Foundation and other civic groups on Wednesday organized the campaign.

The campaign went under the motto “Giving Safe Gift-Alcohol Free Party” to raise public awareness, over New Years.

Victims of drunk driving accidents joined the rally at Victory Monument. Student groups performed music shows and took part in seminars on the dangers of drinking.

Thai Health officers said its campaign had positive results in reducing alcohol consumption. A survey shows 8.8 percent of respondents say they received alcohol as gifts; the number decreased 2.5 percent from last year.

This year drunk driving remained the cause of most road accidents, 43.66 percent, and killing 463 people, the Foundation says.

Young people convicted of drunk driving have also participated in the public campaign, sharing their experiences as drinkers and smokers. Above all they have shared information on anti-alcohol measures which were aimed at encouraging people to stop drinking.

Consequently there are estimated 22.5 million drinkers in Thailand, according to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.