74 year-old Briton Killed after Making Deadly U-Turn in Pattaya

A 74 year-old Briton has been killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in the resort city of Pattaya. Police in reported John Gresty, 74 from Great Britain died at the scene.

Pattaya police said the accident occurred on the outbound lanes of Sukhumvit Road. Gresty’s motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sornchai Phetchamras.

Mr Sornchai, told police that he could not stop his vehicle in time because the motorbike made a U-turn from the other direction right in front of him. Pattaya Police have also collected evidence and footage from CCTVs in the area to determine the cause of the accident.

Its also not clear whether Gresty was an expat or a tourist visiting the resort city according to Thai media.