74 year-old Briton Killed after Making Deadly U-Turn in Pattaya
Thailand's National Parks Tells Tourist to Take Your Garbage With You

Toxic Chemical Ban Postponed in Thailand for Six Months

Passenger Served Moldy Sausage Bread at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Airlines Don't Seems to Want Newly Trained Pilots from Thailand

Three Killed, Boy Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Central Thailand

Pope Francis Concludes Visit to Thailand, Departs for Japan

Passenger Van Rams into Truck Trailer, Killing Driver, Injuring 6 Students

Pope Condemns the Sexual Exploitation of Women, Children in Thailand

Pope Francis Meets With Thailand's Supreme Buddhist Leader

74 year-old Briton Killed after Making Deadly U-Turn in Pattaya

A 74 year-old Briton has been killed after his motorcycle collided with a car in the resort city of Pattaya. Police in reported John Gresty, 74 from Great Britain died at the scene.

Pattaya police said the accident occurred on the outbound lanes of Sukhumvit Road. Gresty’s motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sornchai Phetchamras.

Mr Sornchai, told police that he could not stop his vehicle in time because the motorbike made a U-turn from the other direction right in front of him. Pattaya Police have also collected evidence and footage from CCTVs in the area to determine the cause of the accident.

Its also not clear whether Gresty was an expat or a tourist visiting the resort city according to Thai media.

