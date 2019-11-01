Connect with us

Regional News

66-year-old Norwegian Man Dies in Pattaya Condo Fire
Advertisement

Regional News

Prominent Research Director Killed by Falling Tree in Bangkok

News Video Regional News

VIDEO: Wild Elephant Wrecks Car at Thailand's Khao Yai National Park

Regional News

Thailand Launches ‘Fake News’ Cyber Scrutiny Centre

News Video Regional News

Racing Pickup Crashes into University Students on Motorcycles

Regional News

Sidewalk Riding Motorcycle Taxi Drivers May Face 3-Year Ban

Regional News

High-Speed Rail Link from Bangkok to Pattaya Green-lighted

Regional News

Myanmar Men Sentenced to Death Seek Clemency from Thailand's King

Regional News

Figures Indicate Domestic Violence on the Rise in Thailand

Chaingrai Farming & Agriculture Regional News

Thailand's Farmers Voice Different Opinions Over Chemical Ban

Regional News

66-year-old Norwegian Man Dies in Pattaya Condo Fire

Advertisements

Pattaya Forensic examiners were still at the scene looking to determine the cause of the fire. Damage was estimated at 500,000 baht or more.

Published

17 hours ago

on

Police have reported that a 66-year-old Norwegian man has died in a fire in his condo in Pattaya early on Friday morning. The blaze sent people fleeing their rooms in panic.

The fire started in a room on the ninth floor of the 16-storey Center Condotel and was reported to Pattaya police about 5am.

As fire crews rushed to the building as smoke billowed into the corridors as residents fled from their rooms. Firefighters sprayed fire retardant chemicals and water on the fire, which took them more than one hour to extinguish.

The Norwegian man’s room was gutted by the blaze. 66 year-old Sein Arnie Jensen was found dead on his bed.

Staff at the Pattaya condominium told police the fire alarm rang on the ninth floor and when they rushed to check it out they found the Norwegian man’s room was on fire. They called for firemen and police. People living in the building were evacuated from their rooms.

Pattaya Forensic examiners were still at the scene looking to determine the cause of the fire. Damage was estimated at 500,000 baht or more.

Pattaya Condo Fire Photos:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement