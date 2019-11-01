66-year-old Norwegian Man Dies in Pattaya Condo Fire

Police have reported that a 66-year-old Norwegian man has died in a fire in his condo in Pattaya early on Friday morning. The blaze sent people fleeing their rooms in panic.

The fire started in a room on the ninth floor of the 16-storey Center Condotel and was reported to Pattaya police about 5am.

As fire crews rushed to the building as smoke billowed into the corridors as residents fled from their rooms. Firefighters sprayed fire retardant chemicals and water on the fire, which took them more than one hour to extinguish.

The Norwegian man’s room was gutted by the blaze. 66 year-old Sein Arnie Jensen was found dead on his bed.

Staff at the Pattaya condominium told police the fire alarm rang on the ninth floor and when they rushed to check it out they found the Norwegian man’s room was on fire. They called for firemen and police. People living in the building were evacuated from their rooms.

Pattaya Forensic examiners were still at the scene looking to determine the cause of the fire. Damage was estimated at 500,000 baht or more.

Pattaya Condo Fire Photos: