3 year-old Cambodian Girl Run Over at Construction Site

A three-year-old Cambodian girl was crushed to her death by a truck at a construction site just south of Bangkok. Police reported in Samut Prakan province on Thursday (December 12).

Police found the mother of the girl holding her body when they went to the site. A bronze Toyota truck with bloodstains on its wheel was also parked at the scene, the Nation reported.

Kumterm Tridech, 53, the truck owner told police that he had brought steel and metal sheets to the construction site. But when he was leaving, he was unable to see the child due to the height of his truck.

He said he was informed about the accident at the construction site and immediately returned to check the situation.

The girl was the child of a Cambodian couple who worked at that site. The parents reportedly had to leave the child unattended because of their work shifts. They her play with other children near the site unsupervised.

Mother of Cambodian Girl Prays for Daughter

Last week a Cambodian construction worker was killed and another one badly injured when a concrete wall fell onto them a construction site in Bangkok.

The incident occurred at the site of a housing estate being built.

Police inspecting the site found the body of Sith Mao, 36, lying on the second floor of a house under construction. Another Cambodian worker, Hoevrng Vuth, 30, suffered broken legs. Rescue workers rushed him to Bang Phli Hospital.

Before the incident, three or four Cambodian workers were preparing to move the section into place. Suddenly, a strong gust of wind caused the steel pipes to buckle and the wall came free, falling onto Sith. The other worker tried to flee, but his legs were pinned before he could escape.

Police were questioning all the Cambodian workers at the site for more information about the accident.