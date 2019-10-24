28 Year-Old Korean Man Stabbed 17 Times in Pattaya

A 28 year-old Korean man,is in a coma after being stabbed 17 times in the South Pattaya early on Thursday morning. Police were informed of the attack about 2am on deserted Sen Rong Moo Road, off Khao Ta Lo Road.

There they found Mr. Park Jinhyung lying in a pool of blood with the multiple stab wounds to his body. Part of his intestine was protruding.

Near the victim was a white BMW X5 parked against the traffic flow and the rear door was left open. There were considerable blood stains, a knife and a glove on the back seat, police said.

On the dashboard there was a remote control key for a Mercedes-Benz and 40,000 baht in cash.

Pattaya Taxi driver Wichian Wiyasing, 33, said he was shocked to see the heavily bleeding Korean man. He allegedly stumbled out of the BMW, calling for help and collapsing in front of the taxi cab.

Mr Wichian immediately called police and rescue services He said the wounded man told him the attackers had already fled.

The Korean man’s 31-year-old girlfriend, Ampha Phaking, told police she lost contact with him about midnight. She said Mr Park had no problem with anyone in Pattaya to her knowledge.

Pattaya Police said it seemed there were at least three assailants. They were concentrating on a business conflict or a personal dispute as the motive. Due to the fact that the money had been left in the BMW.

