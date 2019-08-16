New Zealand Man Busted for Drug Dealing in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – A 55 year-old man from New Zealand has been arrested for allegedly drug dealing and running a Bar and bistro illegally.

Police raided Spades Bistro & Bar following reports that there was foreigner working without a visa and dealing drugs.



Police discovered Michael Holt, 55, a New Zealand citizen who held a retirement visa, but was allegedly working in the pub.

Working without a Permit and Drug Dealing



They also uncovered 64 ecstasy pills, 9.92 grams of cocaine and 9.68 grams of ketamin.

He was accompanied by a Thai girlfriend were taken to Chiang Mai police station for questioning.

Local media report he has been charged with working in Thailand illegally, possession of illicit drugs and intent to distribute.

Holt is currently being detained as police issue proceedings for legal action against him.

If found guilty he is facing a sentence of between one to five years and a fine of 20,000-100,000 baht