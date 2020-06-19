New Rules Set for Rail Travel Prior to Start of New School Term

Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport is is implementing new rules for rail travel to ensure no second wave of covdi-19 for the start of the school term next month.

Sorapong Paitoonphong, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, said his department, Department of Disease Control and Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital have worked on measures to manage congestion on public transport when classes resume on July 1.

He said they will propose the government axe social distancing on train platforms and trains. Also increase allowable crowd density from 50 per cent to 70 per cent as passenger numbers increase to a million per day.

International research showed that if strict measures such as wearing masks and using sanitizing gel are observed, infections are unlikely to occur.

Even though social distancing could be lifted, the department will make sure public safety is observed at all times, Mr Sorapong said.

Alternate School Days in Thailand

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has announced classes will be split and students will go to school on alternate days when the new term starts on July 1. Reducing the amount of school time they will have for learning. Obec says the decision was made at meeting this week.

Senior officials met to assess the remote learning program organised for students during the Covid-19.

The program will run until the new term starts on July 1st, a delay of around two months. However, individual schools will weigh health safety in their localities and determine if they can proceed with a July 1 opening.

Obec has limited the number of primary students in each class to no more than 20. While high school can no more than 25 students, says Obec secretary-general Amnat Wichayanuwat.

Student classes split due to Covid-19

Where the numbers exceed the limits, the students in each class may be split into two groups due to covid-19. The students will go to school on alternate days. by splitting classes and moving to alternate days, many students will have their learing times cut by almost half. Further limiting students from a better education.

In the meantime, classes must implement hygiene and cleanliness measures. And above all practice social distancing.

Mr Amnat said directors of 225 education area offices nationwide are to follow up on the new method.

Earlier, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) decided it would introduce the alternate-day arrangement at 233 schools. The schools have more 400 students each.

In small schools with 20 students or less in each class, students will go to school on from Monday to Friday.

Source: Bangkok Post