New Covid-19 Cases in Thailand 111, 42 Were Indonesia Returnees

Thailand reported 111 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, which included 42 Muslim returnees from Indonesia, raising the total to 2,369. Had the health department not included the Muslim returnees the new cases would have been only 69.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the health department also reported 3 more Covid-19 coronavirus deaths, all of foreigners, taking the accumulated toll to 3,0.

The first of foreigners who died was a 48 year-old Russian man, who visited Phuket on March 18-21. He fell sick on March 22 and then returned to Pattaya. After developing a fever of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a cough and a sore throat, he sought treatment at a private hospital in Pattaya.

The man was not admitted to the hospital and conducted home isolation. He died on Sunday.

The second was an 69 year-old Indian businessman, who also suffered from diabetes and heart disease. Dr Taweesin said the man fell sick on March 17 and sought treatment at a private hospital in Bangkok.

On March 21 his temperature rose to 39.3 degrees Celsius and he developed a runny nose, muscle pain and diarrhorea. He was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 and treated in an intensive care unit. He died on Tuesday.

The third foreigner was a 69 year-ol American man who suffered from chronic renal disease. He fell sick on March 9 with coughing, muscle pain and breathing difficulties. The American sought treatment at a hospital in Buri Ram on March 21. The following day, he suffered from exhaustion and breathing difficulties. He also died on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s 111 confirmed new cases marked a sharp increase over the 38 recorded on Tuesday. Dr Taweesin said the new local cases included 42 Thai returnees from Indonesia. – Bangkok Post

Thailand: 2019 Covid-19 Coronavirus Announcement for April 8th, 2020