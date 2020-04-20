New Coronavirus Cases in Thailand Drop to 27 With Zero New Deaths

Thailand’s health department has reported only 27 new coronavirus cases, with zero deaths as of Monday April 20th, 2020. With the 27 new cases there have been 2,792 recorded cases across the country. Monday’s figure is five lower than the 32 cases reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

For the third consecutive day, there have been no additional virus deaths from Covid-19 reported. Keeping the Thailand’s accumulated death toll at 47.

Dr. Taweesilp also reported that an additional 71 people were recorded as recovered from the disease on Monday. Bringing the total recovered cases to 1,999, 746 remain in hospital.

Even more for the third day in a row, no new coronavirus cases have been reported in Phuket. Leaving the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 192 with also zero deaths.

Of the total confirmed infections, 127 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 64 under treatment. One of the infected earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Of the 64 under treatment, three are in a serious condition and the others reported to be “satisfactory”.

Although it is an encouraging sign, the provincial public health office said testing for infections among people in high risk groups will continue.