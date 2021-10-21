Netflix Faces Cancel Culture Over Dave Chappelle’s Comedy

Woke and transgender employees at Netflix protested the streaming giant’s decision to air Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special “The Closer.” The group of employees raised concerns over material they found offensive.

Days before the release, of Chappelle’s comedy special, woke employees warned Netflix executives that a series of jokes were potentially inflammatory and damaging. Believing that his comments on gender-neutral pronouns and the genitalia of transgender people hurt their feelings.

LGBTQ+ advocacy leaders at GLAAD have also called Chappelle over his alleged pattern of jokes they say are degrading to the LGBTQ+ community. Saing Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing transgender people and other marginalized communities.

However, despite their desire to have Chappelle cancelled, Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos, said the show didn’t cross the line. This has sparked Netflix’s most significant public labour dispute to date.

Woke Netflix employees have taken their grievances to internal forums and of course Twitter.

Netflix stand firm against woke

A crowd of dozens of woke employees gathered outside Netflix’s West Hollywood offices to denounce Dave Chappelle and the company’s chief executive, Ted Sarandos. Supporters of Dave Chappelle also showed up and clashed with the woke protesters. They urged Netflix, not to Stifel free speech and held up signs with messages such as “Jokes are funny, the woke aren’t.”

His supporters say cancel culture is threatening to shut down Dave Chappelle’s right to free speech.

In his comedy special, Dave Chappelle addresses critics who accuse him of mocking transgender people. Because in the past he asserts that “gender is a fact” and accuses the LGBTQ community of being “overly sensitive.”

“In America, you can shoot and kill” a Black man, “but you’d best not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” Chappelle says.

While the show has been condemned by LGBTQ groups, Netflix has also far stood firm. Insisting the show will not be taken down by the cancel culture.

The woke community has placed Netflix at the center of its most intense controversy yet. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle remains hugely popular, despite the woke’s attempts to cancel him.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the streaming giant said that the company supports artistic expression from all its creators. It also encourages employees to disagree openly.

