Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Narcotics Police Arrest Drug Kingpin's Son in Northern Thailand
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Police Take Huge Down Gambling Website in Central Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Police Arrest Woman Killed Her Husband then Jumped Bail

Crime & Legal News

Police Officer Busted for Robbing and Shooting Gold Shop Owner

Crime & Legal News

Mother Busted for Drug Smuggling in Northeastern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Russian Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Southern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Prosecutor Alleges Former Top Cop Intended to Kill Drug Suspect

Crime & Legal News

Indian Man Kills and Dismembers Compatriot Over Thai Visa Row

Crime & Legal News

Man Shot and Killed in Northern Thailand Over Loud Radio

Crime & Legal News

Former Police Chief's "Joe Ferrari" Now Denies all Charges

Crime & Legal

Narcotics Police Arrest Drug Kingpin’s Son in Northern Thailand

Published

1 hour ago

on

Police ,Thailand, northern Thailand

Police in northern Thailand have arrested an alleged member of a transnational drug syndicate that was behind the heroin smuggling at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri on July 5.

The suspect, Mr Anont Aonaium, was arrested in northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province. His father, Mr Aek Aonaium, another alleged syndicate member still remains at large.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon said yesterday that police were able to arrest Mr Anont after a tipoff provided by suspect Mr Tukta Boonbanlu.

He was arrested right after police seized heroin hidden in 314kg of paint buckets en route to Australia on July 5.

Ms Tukta was quoted telling police that Mr Aek ordered her to rent a warehouse in Pathum Thani, and Mr Anont gave her the money. After the raid, she was told to relocate the rest of the heroin to Phitsanulok and Nong Khai provinces.

A joint team of ONCB, Phitsanulok drug suppression and Sai Yoi police raided a house in Noen Maprang district and seized paint buckets.

Mr Anont was arrested on Thursday and faced charges of attempting to send Type 1 narcotics from the kingdom and possessing drugs with intent to distribute, Mr Wichai said.

The network had smuggled heroin and crystal meth to Taiwan and Australia multiple times, he said.

Police intercepted their smuggling attempts en route to Taiwan two times — 214 kg of heroin was hidden in picture frames on Feb 1-2 and another 75kg hidden in car parts on Aug 20.

“All clues indicate these seized items belonged to the network,” he said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog