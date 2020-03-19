Mother, Daughter Find Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Bt6 Million

A mother and daughter found a winning lottery ticket on the ground and decided to search for the rightful owner. They found the winning ticket in front of a convenient store in Udon Thani Province.

The pair handed the lottery ticket over to the store manager in case the owner came looking for it. They found the lottery ticket on 15 March 2020 and the draw was the next day. Upon realizing the lottery ticket was the grand prize winner of Bt6 Million the manager handed the ticket over to the Police station.

Police Major General Nanthachat Supamongkol from the Udon Thani Police Station said he interviewed the 3 who turned in the ticket. He applaud all 3 for being good honest people. He also plans to give them good citizens rewards after the case ends.

Store Manger took Lottery Ticket to police station

When the manager was asked why didn’t he just keep the prize for himself he said he never once thought of it. He said that when he realized that it was a winning ticket he called the legal department and his boss for advice.

He then went directly to the police station to hand the ticket over along with filing a report. The manager stated “Even if the ticket is worth Bt6 Million, I never once had the idea to keep it for myself. I felt sorry for the true owner who must be extremely worried.

The mother and daughter also stated that they didn’t want to keep the ticket because they felt like it was probably illegal. Even though the ticket was pretty much worthless before the winning numbers were announced a day later.

Multiple people have come forward claiming ticket

The police said they have a good idea of who the true rightful owner might be after viewing CCTV footage.

Police said they are collecting evidence as fast as they can. Above all so the case won’t develop into a war game over individuals claiming the ticket. Other cases have gone on for years Pol.Maj. Gen. Nanthachat said

Gen. Nanthachat also said multiple people have come forward claiming that they are the true owners of the winning ticket. He also said that they could be prosecuted if they were being untruthful, Thai Residents reports.