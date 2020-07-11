Mother Arrested After Newborn Baby Found Abandoned in Forest

A 23-year-old mother has been arrested in northeastern Thailand for abandoning her newborn baby in a forest in Sakon Nakhon province. The forest was only 100 meters from her house in Khok Ang village.

Local villagers found a newborn baby girl covered in blood with the umbilical cord freshly cut. The newborn was wrapped in an old rice sack. Rescuers on the newborn girl named her “Phansa”, as they found her on Buddhist Lent Day, Khao Phansa Day.

Police traced the abandoned baby to the house of the suspect and arrested the mother after seeing bloodstains on her clothes.

Officials revealed that the suspect had high fever from infections caused by her using scissors to cut the umbilical cord. Saying the scissors weren’t disinfected and the wound wasn’t treated properly. Police sent newborns mother to hospital for treatment but have not laid charges yet.

The suspect’s neighbours reportedly told officials that the mother was married and had two sons. However she divorced her husband and left to work in Bangkok. Her two children are staying with their grandmother.

Neighbours told Thai media the suspect came back home during the Covid-19 crisis. She looked pregnant, but she told others that she was just gaining weight.

American Finds Abandoned New Born Baby in Northern Thailand

In May of this year, an American expat in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai city has found a new born baby girl abandoned on the roadside under a tree. American Eric Ransdell alerted friends who called the police and rescue workers.

Upon arrival police and rescue workers found the new born baby girl still attached to her umbilical cord. The new born girl was good health and wrapped up in a blanket and placed under a shady tree.

According to Eric Ransdell, he was walking home to his condo when he saw the arm of the infant sticking out of the blanket. He told police that when he first saw the baby he feared it was dead.

He immediately checked the infant for a pulse then called his Thai friends for help.

Chiang Mai Police are also examining CCTV footage in the area to find the baby girls mother. According to Thai media the baby girl is under care at Nakornping Hospital, in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Thai society has historically had a problem with baby abandonment. Abandonment stems from many problems, including unwanted pregnancies, family problems and more. Mothers who abandon a child do have other options.

There are governments and private sponsored faculties for children who need care. However, many parents do not avail themselves of these services and the children end up abandoned.