Connect with us

News Trending News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl, "She is a Perfect Miracle"
Advertisement

News World News

United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

News Regional News

Russian Jumps to His Death from the Roof of Police Station

Crime News Southern Thailand

Thai Police Discover Cache of Firearms During Drug Raid

News Regional News

Thai New Year Claims 333 Lives in 2,707 Road Accidents

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Large Cache of Methamphetamine on Mekong River

News Trending News

Kim Mi-soo - Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29

News Trending News

Jason Derulo Gets Involved in a Fight at a Las Vegas Strip Resort

News Southern Thailand

Hospital Patient Being Treated for Covid-19 Jumps to His Death

News Tourism

Pattaya Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge

News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl, “She is a Perfect Miracle”

Published

10 hours ago

on

Michelle Kwan

The 41-year-old retired Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle, a few weeks ago.

Kwan shared the news Wednesday on Instagram together with a photo of her daughter

I’m overjoyed and tears are streaming down my cheeks as I share the news of Kalista Belle Kwan’s arrival!” Kwan captioned the post.

“She is a perfect miracle to me because I’ve always wanted to be a mother. At first, it was hard to picture what she would look like, but it seems as if she’s been here for a lifetime,” she said.

Despite facing many challenges and laboring for a long time, Kwan is glad she “never gave up.”

“I am thankful for so many people who helped me during this time, including my fertility doctor, my doctors, and nurses, as well as my family and my love, whom I couldn’t live without,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Kwan (@michellewkwan)

Cruise Ship La Belle Des Oceans Hits Reef on Route to Phuket

Michelle Smiths Motorcycle Murderer Captured

Is Michelle Kwan married?

Michelle Kwan has never been married according to public knowledge.

It is not known who the father of her baby is.

Clay Pell and Michelle Kwan divorced in October of last year.

She has kept her romantic and private life under wraps since her divorce from Pell.

What is Michelle Kwan’s relationship history?

Clay Pell, a politician, and lawyer met Michelle Kwan in 2011.

In September of 2012, the couple announced that they were engaged.

Pell and Kwan were married on January 19, 2013.

Pell announced via Twitter that he was divorcing Kwan on March 29, 2017.

In October of that year, the couple finalized their divorce in Rhode Island.

Also Check:

Cruise Ship La Belle Des Oceans Hits Reef on Route to Phuket

Michelle Smiths Motorcycle Murderer Captured

Money Lender Shoots and Kills Debtor Over One Million Baht

Michelle Smith’s Murderers get Life in Prison

Michelle Smith’s Murder Gets National Attention

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?