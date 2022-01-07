Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl, “She is a Perfect Miracle”

The 41-year-old retired Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle, a few weeks ago.

Kwan shared the news Wednesday on Instagram together with a photo of her daughter

I’m overjoyed and tears are streaming down my cheeks as I share the news of Kalista Belle Kwan’s arrival!” Kwan captioned the post.

“She is a perfect miracle to me because I’ve always wanted to be a mother. At first, it was hard to picture what she would look like, but it seems as if she’s been here for a lifetime,” she said.

Despite facing many challenges and laboring for a long time, Kwan is glad she “never gave up.”

“I am thankful for so many people who helped me during this time, including my fertility doctor, my doctors, and nurses, as well as my family and my love, whom I couldn’t live without,” she said.

Is Michelle Kwan married?

Michelle Kwan has never been married according to public knowledge.

It is not known who the father of her baby is.

Clay Pell and Michelle Kwan divorced in October of last year.

She has kept her romantic and private life under wraps since her divorce from Pell.

What is Michelle Kwan’s relationship history?

Clay Pell, a politician, and lawyer met Michelle Kwan in 2011.

In September of 2012, the couple announced that they were engaged.

Pell and Kwan were married on January 19, 2013.

Pell announced via Twitter that he was divorcing Kwan on March 29, 2017.

In October of that year, the couple finalized their divorce in Rhode Island.

