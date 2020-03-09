Connect with us

News Northen Thailand

Border Police Seized 183 Kilograms of Marijuana on Mekong River
Advertisement

News Northen Thailand

Hot and Very Hot Weather Forecast for Northern Thailand

News

Cash Reward Offered for Coronavirus Quarantine Jumpers in Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Jeep Cherokee Runs Over 2 Year-Old Boy in Southern Thailand

News Regional News

Bangkok Cancels Famous Songkran Water Party on Khao San Road

News Northen Thailand

Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty for Adopting Kittens then Killing Them

News Southern Thailand

British Woman Denied Travel to Thailand Over a Passport Stamp

News Regional News

Qatar Imposes Temporary Travel Ban on Visitors from Thailand

Health News

Thailand's Health Department Hunting for 80 Quarantine Jumpers

News World News

Italy order the lock down 16 Million People Over Coronavirus

News

Border Police Seized 183 Kilograms of Marijuana on Mekong River

Published

4 hours ago

on

medical marijuana

Border patrol police seized 183 kilograms of compressed marijuana in eight fertiliser sacks left on the bank of the Mekong river in northeastern Thailand on Sunday night.

Pol Lt Col Sompop Onsin, said the sacks were found on the bank of the Mekong river in tambon Chai Buri in Nakhon Phanom province. The sacks contained 183 bricks of dried marijuana, each weighing about 1 kg.

The sacks were believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong river and left for collection by drug couriers.

He also said the smuggling and distribution network was being investigated.

Pol Lt Col Sompop said that during the past month more than 3 tons of compressed marijuana has been seized on the river bank. Much of it in Tha Uthen district, according to the Bangkok Post.

Furthermore the shallow water and the many sand banks on the Mekong at this time of year make it easier for smugglers to deliver the drugs across the river, he added.

Pol Lt Col Sompop also said that the seized cannabis could possible used as medical marijuana. However that would be determined at a later date.

Thailand first in Asia to allow Medical Marijuana

Last year Thailand was the first Asian country to amend its laws to allow for medical marijuana. The amendment is narrow, essentially allowing only research and development activities under license. With public institutions and consumption with a medical certificate.

Companies are positioning for the eventual commercialization and expecting similar liberalization throughout Asia. In the “green rush” to develop markets, companies must not ignore the answer to that core business question.

Attitudes regarding medical marijuana are changing globally. This is not just a Thailand phenomenon. Countries around the world are amending their laws to allow for medical marijuana production and consumption. International banks and Big Logo Advisory Firms forecast the emerging medical marijuana industry will be worth billions of dollars.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: