Man Robs and Torches 7-11 Store Escaping with US$30
Police in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai city report that a 7-11 store was robbed then torched at approximately 3 AM on Monday night. The robber held the store clerks at knifepoint before escaping with 1,000 baht (US$30).
Police in Chiang Mai city said that they have his image from CCTV cameras and his arrest is imminent.
According to two 7-11 clerks working at the store in Mae Taeng, this man had come into the store previously, looked around then left without purchasing anything. He returned around 3 am with a knife and threatened the two women clerks at knifepoint to give him money. He then forced the two store clerks into a storage room.
One of the clerks said that she panicked and ran outside screaming for help. The man then reached over the cash register and took 1,000 baht(US$30). He then doused the cash register with stove fuel and lit it on fire.
The police presume he was trying to destroy evidence from the 7-11 store’s hard drive. There was extensive fire damage to the convenience store, but no one was injured.
In other news, the body of a man was found floating in a canal by the Ruam Jai Rescue Service near Chang Phuak Gate in Chiang Mai city.
Police said the man was from Fang District and homeless. According to another homeless man they had been drinking by the canal that morning when the deceased tried to convince him to go for a swim.
He didn’t want to swim so stood there watching his friend, but after a few minutes, he disappeared under the water. He jumped in to save him but flailed as he couldn’t swim very well.