Man Dressed Like "The Joker" Attacks Train Passengers
News

Man Dressed Like “The Joker” Attacks Train Passengers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police in Tokyo, Japan arrested a 24-year-old man after he slashed 17 people in a knife and arson attack on a train on Halloween night. He allegedly told police he adored the Batman villain character “The Joker“.

Tokyo police said Mr. Kyota Hattori, 24, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Train passengers quoted him saying that he “wanted to kill people and be given the death penalty.” He also said that he had been “dreaming of being sentenced to death”.

Photos and videos of the incident were posted on social media by eyewitnesses. The photos and video showed the man dressed to be “The Joker”.

Hours before the incident, Mr. Hattori visited Tokyo’s Shibuya district, to allegedly celebrate Halloween, the police said. He told the police he chose a limited express train because it was crowded with passengers. He told police he had regrets because he did not kill anyone in the attack.

Of the 17 injured people, a 70-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest by Mr. Kyota. The man also started a fire on the train using lighter fluid.

The other 16 victims sustained minor injuries and also smoke inhalation.

