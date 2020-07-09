Connect with us

Major Flooding Causes Closure of Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road
News

Published

2 hours ago

on

hiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road Flooding
A night of torrential rains once again triggered massive flooding on the the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai road in Doi Saket district area. The bypass and the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai road were underwater, creating traffic chaos.
The police monitored the situation and alternative routes such as via Ban Pong Kum were suggested.
As the flooding decreased, the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai road was opened again. However, police urge motorists to stay alert and drive carefully to avoid accidents. Because the road was slippery and covered with mud.

On June 27th, heavy rains and flooding washed away sections of a road and a bridge under construction on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway.

The section of the highway washed away was also in Doi Saket district, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.Police and officials on Saturday inspected the damaged sections from kilometer makers 32 to 36 in Doi Saket district.

An information post was set up at the entrance to the Mae Kuang Udom Thara dam where police and volunteers advised motorists travelling from Chiang Mai to use alternate routes to via Phrao district in Chiang Mai and Wiang Pia Pao district in Chiang Rai.

No end in sight for the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road construction

Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road Flooding

Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said he has asked the Highway Department and its contractor to accelerate repairs. The bridge on the route was also damaged in three sections. Between kilometer 32 at Mae Wan village and kilometer 36 in Pong Or, Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised concerning the endless construction of the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road.

The dirt road is of great concern for motorists, as there have been many accidents. Especially as this is the rainy season, and the area often becomes a bottle neck for traffic. People are also demanding the road to be completed as soon as possible. Authorities have not yet responded with any ideas as to how to hasten the construction.

Source: CityNews, TV5

