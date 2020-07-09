Major Flooding Causes Closure of Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road

A night of torrential rains once again triggered massive flooding on the the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai road in Doi Saket district area. The bypass and the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai road were underwater , creating traffic chaos.

The police monitored the situation and alternative routes such as via Ban Pong Kum were suggested.

As the flooding decreased, the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai road was opened again. However, police urge motorists to stay alert and drive carefully to avoid accidents. Because the road was slippery and covered with mud.

On June 27th, heavy rains and flooding washed away sections of a road and a bridge under construction on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway.