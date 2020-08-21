Law Makers Believe Health Certificates Will Reduce Road Accidents

Thailand’s transport department reports that in order to reduce road traffic accidents, health certificates will be require for new motorists. Furthermore special training will be required for Big Bike Motorcycle riders.

People seeking to obtain or renew a license will need to have their health certified. While those wishing to drive “Big Bikes” will need to do special training before being allowed on the road.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thailand is aiming to reduce road traffic accidents, and cabinet believes a health certificate will help reduce road accidents? Special training for Big Bikes is a welcomed requirement.

Yongyut Nakdaeng, deputy director-general of the Transport department, said the cabinet approved a plan to reduce accidents. And above all enhance road safety and respond to current problems.

Those seeking to obtain or renew a license will need to have their health certified. Even more those wishing to drive “big bike” motorcycles, will need to special training. The rules will need 120 days to take effect after they are approved by cabinet.

Mr Yongyut said motorists would need a medical document certifying their ability to drive a vehicle and not cause an accident on the road.

He said the Medical Council would be allowed to determine which health problems would bar a motorist from obtaining or renewing a license.

Owners of motorcycles over 400cc will need to pass special training and specific tests. Above all to ensure drivers can control their vehicle. The department said many fatal accidents involved Big Bike motorcycles.

Thailand has horrific road safety record

In Thailand, Thais are killed on the roads on an average of 12,000 persons per year or about 2 persons per hour.

According to Road Accident Victims Protection Co in the first 10 months of this year, 13,692 people died and 757,010 were injured in road accidents.

The Transport Department, said safety measures had been implemented to reduce Thailand’s road fatalities. Above all to bring them below 10 per 100,000 population. The goal is also set for next year.

Thailand has the eighth worst record in the world for fatal road accidents, as measured by deaths per 100,000 population, according to the World Health Organization.

The ranking in the most recent WHO survey in 2018 is actually an improvement from the previous two surveys. Because the country ranked second, behind only Libya. The WHO survey is conducted every three years.

Source: WHO, Bangkok Post, The Nation