Kuwait and Qatar to Start Jailing Anyone Not Wearing a Face Mask

Both Qatar and Kuwait on Sunday said they would start jailing people or fining them for failing to wear a face mask to combat the coronavirus. Qatar has 32,604 confirmed Covid-19 Coronavirus cases, Kuwait has 14,850 cases.

Qatar state TV reported the maximum penalty for no face mask would be three years or a US$55,000 fine. While Kuwait’s health ministry said anyone caught without a face mask could face up to three months in prison. Kuwait’s maximum fine for no face mask was set at US$16,200.

The six Gulf states have reported a total of more than 137,400 coronavirus cases with 693 deaths. Coronavirus cases in the region were initially linked to travel but later saw a spread among low-income migrant workers.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of around 30 million people, has the largest count at more than 54,700 cases with 312 deaths. Qatar, a nation of some 2.8 million, has the second highest infection count at above 32,600, with 15 deaths.

The United Arab Emirates has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths among the six states at 220. It has reported more than 23,350 cases. Kuwait has recorded 14,850 coronavirus cases, with 112 dead and 4093 recovered.

Source: Reuters