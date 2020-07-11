Kindergarten Blames Children’s Drowning on Staffing Problem

Two parents were left heartbroken after finding out their children were dead when they came to pick them up from kindergarten. The two kindergarten children drowned in a pond nearby the primary school. The teachers said their deaths happened because the school did not have enough staff to watch over all the children.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Sa Kaeo province in Northeastern Thailand. Local police were notified of the tragedy at 10am.

Police arrived at the school to inspect the bodies of two young kindergarten students of the Ban Tha Tasi School. The two kindergarten students had been fished out of a pond near the school by villagers.

The children, identified as Thanakorn, three, and Peerawat, four, were believed to have been dead for more than an hour. They were students of classes that did not have any supervisory staff.

Ban Tha Tasi School’s management said that since the school has just reopened, and they did not have enough staff to watch over all the children. Their bodies were found by an older student who had gone hunting for the two and found them floating in the pond.

The parents said they were not angry and understood that their children must have been mischievous. Meanwhile according to Thai media the school promised to be more cautious to prevent a similar tragedy.

Teacher Reprimanded, Forced to Apologize

A high school teacher who forcibly gave a student an ugly haircut in northeastern Thailand has apologized after being reprimanded, according to the local education office.

Chuchart Kaewnok, director of Secondary Educational Service Area did not disclose the teacher’s name but he said the incident took place at Yang Chum Noi Phitthayakhom School on July 3.

Mr Chuchart said the student’s mother, identified as Ms. Jin, 33, owner of a restaurant, took to Facebook to expose the teachers ugly haircut of her daughter.

She said the teacher deemed the student’s hair was too long. The teacher then cut off one side, leaving an “ugly” haircut as punishment. It also humiliated and shamed her daughter.

The incident occurred in the school’s courtyard in the presence of other students who were lining up for the morning assembly. The punishment caused shame and mental anguish to the student, Ms. Jin said.

Mr Chuchart said he spoke to the girl’s mother to settle the issue during a meeting. The meeting was also attended by Democrat Party MP Issara Seriwatthanawut, district chief Suporn Theerarojchalee and the director of Yang Chum Noi Phitthayakhom.